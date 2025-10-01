Does Yamaha Still Make Cruiser Motorcycles?

In comparison to sport bikes, which are engineered for speed and agility, cruiser motorcycles are built for prolonged comfort. Drivers usually choose cruisers for relatively light-duty riding. To be clear, that's different from touring, which, in the motorcyclist's lexicon, refers to long-distance travel. So, folks typically pick cruisers when they're more interested in making short, comfortable jaunts, during which they can show off their bikes' classic good looks. These bikes are also some of the most popular motorcycles for beginners – like Honda's entry-level, clutchless cruiser.

As a result, cruiser motorcycles are available from most of the top manufacturers, and yes, that includes Yamaha. The company first began making motorcycles in the early 1950s and released its first bike in 1955 –- 55 years after its parent company, then called Nippon Gakki Co., Ltd., started making Yamaha pianos. The first Yamaha cruiser came in the form of the 1981 XV750 Virago, although, at the time, cruisers were still referred to as factory customs.

The company has built its fair share of cruiser bikes in the years following the release of the XV750 Virago, like this modified Yamaha cruiser with a Ford F-100 sidecar. Another one of Yamaha's iconic cruisers is the 1985 V-Max, which was one of the most powerful motorcycles of its era. Backed by a 143-horsepower, 1200cc engine, the V-Max boasted a top speed of 145 mph and quarter-mile times of 10.89 seconds. Today, the brand's cruiser legacy continues with a pair of motorcycles that fit the bill — the V Star 250 and the Bolt R-Spec.