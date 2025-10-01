Does Yamaha Still Make Cruiser Motorcycles?
In comparison to sport bikes, which are engineered for speed and agility, cruiser motorcycles are built for prolonged comfort. Drivers usually choose cruisers for relatively light-duty riding. To be clear, that's different from touring, which, in the motorcyclist's lexicon, refers to long-distance travel. So, folks typically pick cruisers when they're more interested in making short, comfortable jaunts, during which they can show off their bikes' classic good looks. These bikes are also some of the most popular motorcycles for beginners – like Honda's entry-level, clutchless cruiser.
As a result, cruiser motorcycles are available from most of the top manufacturers, and yes, that includes Yamaha. The company first began making motorcycles in the early 1950s and released its first bike in 1955 –- 55 years after its parent company, then called Nippon Gakki Co., Ltd., started making Yamaha pianos. The first Yamaha cruiser came in the form of the 1981 XV750 Virago, although, at the time, cruisers were still referred to as factory customs.
The company has built its fair share of cruiser bikes in the years following the release of the XV750 Virago, like this modified Yamaha cruiser with a Ford F-100 sidecar. Another one of Yamaha's iconic cruisers is the 1985 V-Max, which was one of the most powerful motorcycles of its era. Backed by a 143-horsepower, 1200cc engine, the V-Max boasted a top speed of 145 mph and quarter-mile times of 10.89 seconds. Today, the brand's cruiser legacy continues with a pair of motorcycles that fit the bill — the V Star 250 and the Bolt R-Spec.
The Yamaha V Star 250
Yamaha's entry-level cruiser is the V Star 250, which starts at $4,799 (plus an additional $600 destination fee) and touts several key features that could it one of the best new motorcycles for beginners. For example, the V Star comes with a wet weight (the bike's weight when its fluids are full) of about 324 pounds, which is nearly 220 pounds lighter than Yamaha's other current cruiser, the Bolt R-Spec. Furthermore, the V Star's seat measures a 27 inches off the ground, making it ideal for smaller or inexperienced riders.
Power, unsurprisingly, comes from a V-twin engine — one of the defining characteristics of a cruiser. It's the only V-twin engine available in the V Star's weight class, and it leverages its 249cc of displacement for a smooth, powerful riding experience. Reviewers celebrate the bike for its light weight, surprisingly adequate power output, and efficient engine. The 249cc V-twin allows the V Star to get approximately 78 mpg — when you combine that mileage with the 2.5-gallon fuel tank, you get some 200 miles of cruising before you need to refill.
The V Star comes standard with a custom handlebar setup and forward-mounted foot pegs for enhanced comfort, while chrome accents, dual exhaust, wire wheels, and a wide rear fender boost style levels.
The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
The other Yamaha cruiser currently available is the Bolt R-Spec. This is a much bigger bike than the V Star, and not only in terms of its extra 220 pounds of weight. The Bolt R-Spec is also longer, with a wheelbase of 61.8 inches, and comes with an ever-so-slightly higher seating position. The Bolt R-Spec has a larger engine, too — a 942cc V-twin with fuel injection and ignition timing carefully calibrated for what Yamaha claims is class-leading performance and a superior driving experience.
While the Bolt R-Spec may not be as flashy as the V Star, it certainly isn't lacking when it comes to stunning style. The bigger bike merely takes a different, darker approach. Its engine, for instance, features a blacked-out look to complement the Bolt R-Spec's teardrop-shaped gas tank, while 12-spoke wheels are mounted beneath steel fenders.
Want to dial the style up to 11? The Bolt R-Spec is engineered to make customization easy, and it comes with a starting MSRP of $8,999 (plus a $625 destination fee).