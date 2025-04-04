The Coolest Beginner Motorcycles Are Finally Getting Cheap
So you're just getting into motorcycling. First off, welcome! I'm looking forward to waving to you on the road. Second, and more importantly, you need something to actually ride. There are plenty of fantastic beginner bikes out there, but you've come into the hobby at a fantastic time — the prettiest beginner bike of them all, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, is finally cheap.
Today under dreary weather, while I doomscrolled, weak and weary, browsing many a motorcycle listing I had seen before, something new popped up in my local Facebook Marketplace: A Vitpilen 401, in beautiful shape, for just $3,500. It piqued my curiosity, since I'm used to these going for $4,500, so I did some further scrolling. As it turns out, $3,500 is just the tip of the iceberg — these bikes get much cheaper than that, without sacrificing their condition. Vitpilens are cheap now, and we're all better off for it.
These bikes are gorgeous from every angle
Another Vitpilen, in Brooklyn, is asking $3,150. Yet another nearby wants just $3,100. Westchester's Triumph dealer — neither a town nor a brand known for approachable prices — has one for under $3,000! I was priced out of Vitpilens when I was looking for beginner bikes, but now they're thoroughly attainable for today's beginners. You kids are lucky. Back in my day, we only had '70s Hondas or ratty SV650s to pick from at this price point. Having owned both, the Husqy is a better buy.
If you're a newer rider, get yourself a Vitpilen 401 before anyone notices how good these bikes are. These low prices will hopefully leave some room in your budget for good moto gear, and maybe even a rainy day fund for repairs. It is, after all, a KTM Duke 390 under that beautiful skin — not a bike renowned for its longevity. But, with style like this at a price this low, do you care?