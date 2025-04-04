The Coolest Beginner Motorcycles Are Finally Getting Cheap

So you're just getting into motorcycling. First off, welcome! I'm looking forward to waving to you on the road. Second, and more importantly, you need something to actually ride. There are plenty of fantastic beginner bikes out there, but you've come into the hobby at a fantastic time — the prettiest beginner bike of them all, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, is finally cheap.

Today under dreary weather, while I doomscrolled, weak and weary, browsing many a motorcycle listing I had seen before, something new popped up in my local Facebook Marketplace: A Vitpilen 401, in beautiful shape, for just $3,500. It piqued my curiosity, since I'm used to these going for $4,500, so I did some further scrolling. As it turns out, $3,500 is just the tip of the iceberg — these bikes get much cheaper than that, without sacrificing their condition. Vitpilens are cheap now, and we're all better off for it.