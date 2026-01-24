5 Three-Wheeled Motorcycles That Are Cheaper Than A Harley-Davidson

Three-wheeled motorcycles — also known as trikes — can offer the same wind-in-your-face thrills as the two-wheeled variety, but on a more stable platform. As a result, they can unlock the excitement for people who aren't confident trying to balance hundreds of pounds of motorcycle between their legs, whether for physical reasons or just lack of experience. Trikes can be more comfortable, offer more storage solutions, and some people think trikes are safer than motorcycles (in certain driving situations). But all those benefits can come at a price — one that's often higher than for a typical entry-level motorcycle.

Let's look at the Harley-Davidson lineup, for example. Harley-Davidson's weirdest side hustles saw a number of different three-wheel vehicles go into at least limited production, but the company didn't start building three-wheelers for everyday riders until the launch of the 2009 Tri Glide Ultra Classic. Today, the brand keeps a trio of trikes on its roster, with prices ranging from $36,799 for the Road Glide 3 up to $54,999 for the CVO Street Glide Limited. At that point, you could purchase cars like the Ford Mustang GT Premium, Subaru WRX, VW Golf R, Honda Civic Type R, or even a Cadillac CT4-V and still have change.

That sets a fairly high ceiling when we're looking for three-wheelers that are cheaper than a Harley-Davidson. And keep in mind, we're not only looking at new rides; some surprising used trikes can be found in the same online classifieds as other motorcycles.