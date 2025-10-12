The 10 Most Memorable Harley-Davidsons From Movies & TV

Few images are as inherently cinematic as the sight of a leather-clad biker on the back of a two-wheeled symbol of freedom, an endless horizon in front of them, and their checkered past behind them. It makes sense, then, that motorcycles would play a key role in some of Hollywood's biggest movies. In a way, the motorcycle is the modern equivalent of the old Western mode of transportation, the horse. After all, when Bon Jovi sang, "I'm a cowboy, on a steel horse I ride," he was talking about a motorcycle. And, when it comes to managing a film's budget, motorcycles and gasoline are a lot easier and cheaper to maintain than a fleet of horses!

Harley-Davidson may be in financial trouble, but for this story, we're going to focus on movies that feature some of the coolest and most rugged motorbikes ever assembled. The revered brand has experienced its share of ups and downs, including ill-fated ownership by AMF and a decline in its modern market share. Yet Harley remains at the front and center of popular culture. We've got action movies, superhero fare, musicals, a few all-time classics, and even neo-cowboy cyberpunk adventures. Without further ado, let's take a look at the ten most memorable Harley-Davidsons from movies and TV.