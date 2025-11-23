Harley-Davidson Dealerships Are Shutting Down Across America: Here's Why

Across the U.S., Harley-Davidson dealerships are closing their doors to customers. From San Francisco to Kewanee, Illinois, and down through Titusville, Florida, long-running shops have called it quits, with some stores not giving any reasons whatsoever for their closure. Others who did bother offering an explanation blamed poor management, the worsening economy, or the simple math of declining sales.

A century-old family-owned dealership in San Francisco closed suddenly in 2024 only six years after the business was handed over to new management that couldn't keep up with the corporate standards. In Florida, a dealership vanished without explanation. In New York City, one fan-favorite dealership folded under economic pressure after being in business for nearly 30 years. It gave away the products in deals up to 75% off in its final days of operation.

The closures are the latest sign of how the brand's footprint is shrinking. Even with more than 650 dealerships still standing nationwide, the network is thinning, especially in small markets. Dealers talk of thinning margins and an increasingly top-down heavy corporate structure that makes independence difficult. Harley's image now contends with changing consumer habits and the rise of cheaper, tech-savvy alternatives like CFMoto's motorcycles. The Motor Company may still be able to make more profits, but the community around those sales is quietly fading.