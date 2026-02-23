'Evolving EV Landscape' Means The Cheapest Nissan Leaf Is Delayed Indefinitely
The third-generation Nissan Leaf is a mighty compelling electric vehicle when you consider the fact it starts at $31,485, including destination, in its cheapest S+ trim level and still gets 303 miles of EPA-rated range. That starting price actually made it the second-cheapest EV you can buy — right behind the fairly outdated and far-less-enticing Chevy Bolt —but Nissan was poised to snatch back the "Cheapest EV" crown with the introduction of a cheaper, less-powerful, smaller-batteried version of the Leaf. Unfortunately, that's not happening anytime soon.
The entry-level Leaf S isn't coming in 2026, as it originally was supposed to, according to InsideEVs. Fitted with a 52-kWh battery and 174 horsepower motor, the Leaf S was meant to undercut the S+ by a fairly significant margin, though pricing was never officially announced. A spokesperson for the Japanese automaker told the outlet that the decision was made because of the "evolving EV landscape" we're currently in, and its entire future is now in doubt. So, not only is it not coming in 2026, it may never come.
Apparently, Nissan won't commit to a timeline for its introduction, only confirming that we won't see it for the 2026 model year. Theoretically, it could show up for 2027, and if it does, we could start seeing it on dealer lots toward the tail end of the year. Crucially, the Leaf S hasn't officially been canceled, but the timeline is vague to say the least.
Here's what Nissan told InsideEVs:
"Nissan continually evaluates market trends, customer preferences, and the evolving EV landscape to ensure we are focusing our resources where they create the most value. As part of that process, we have decided not to introduce the smaller‑battery variant of the 2026 Nissan LEAF in the U.S. this model year. We remain committed to delivering the right products at the right time, and we will continue to assess future battery configurations based on customer demand and segment needs."
An understandable bummer
I have little doubt that a bargain-basement Leaf S would have been a seriously enticing package for folks who were looking to get their foot in the door of the EV world but maybe didn't have the $40,000 to $50,000 that usually takes. It especially would have served as a really good alternative to the re-released Chevy Bolt, which I've gone on record as saying I don't think is a particularly good value. It's a slightly tweaked version of a car that first went into production in 2017, and it barely costs less than the Leaf S+. That's neither here nor there, though.
As for an "evolving EV landscape," I do understand what Nissan means. All Leafs are built in Japan, so — as InsideEVs points out — it's potentially subject to President Trump's tariffs. Though, to be fair, it's difficult to know what those are these days as he replaces them as quickly as the courts can strike them down; the latest 15% rate apparently exempts vehicles. Still, it'll be hard from Nissan's POV to make a profit on a sub-$30,000 EV. I can't imagine it's easy to do on any Leaf, to be honest.
Something else to consider is that the Leaf S wouldn't exactly have the best range in the business. The S+'s 303 miles comes from a 75 kWh battery, so the S and its 52 kWh pack would have to make do with 30% less capacity. That means range would probably drop to the low- to mid-200 mile area, which is something that could scare away a lot of buyers.
Still, I hope the Leaf S eventually makes it to the U.S. There's nothing wrong with there being more EV options for buyers, if you ask me.