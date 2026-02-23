'Evolving EV Landscape' Means The Cheapest Nissan Leaf Is Delayed Indefinitely

The third-generation Nissan Leaf is a mighty compelling electric vehicle when you consider the fact it starts at $31,485, including destination, in its cheapest S+ trim level and still gets 303 miles of EPA-rated range. That starting price actually made it the second-cheapest EV you can buy — right behind the fairly outdated and far-less-enticing Chevy Bolt —but Nissan was poised to snatch back the "Cheapest EV" crown with the introduction of a cheaper, less-powerful, smaller-batteried version of the Leaf. Unfortunately, that's not happening anytime soon.

The entry-level Leaf S isn't coming in 2026, as it originally was supposed to, according to InsideEVs. Fitted with a 52-kWh battery and 174 horsepower motor, the Leaf S was meant to undercut the S+ by a fairly significant margin, though pricing was never officially announced. A spokesperson for the Japanese automaker told the outlet that the decision was made because of the "evolving EV landscape" we're currently in, and its entire future is now in doubt. So, not only is it not coming in 2026, it may never come.

Apparently, Nissan won't commit to a timeline for its introduction, only confirming that we won't see it for the 2026 model year. Theoretically, it could show up for 2027, and if it does, we could start seeing it on dealer lots toward the tail end of the year. Crucially, the Leaf S hasn't officially been canceled, but the timeline is vague to say the least.

Here's what Nissan told InsideEVs: