SpaceX Might Be Getting Into Weaponry Now

SpaceX does have a long history with DoD: its rockets have become the primary launch vehicle for military satellites, and Starlink is building up a military twin called Starshield. But it has never produced or even assisted with actual weaponry before. In fact, unless you count the remotely-piloted barges that act as landing platforms for returning rocket boosters, SpaceX hasn't done much with drones, either. So if the company is indeed entering this competition, it must also be effectively starting up a whole new business and engineering division.

Possibly, this really has more to do with xAI than the rest of SpaceX proper. The company (now subsidiary) has been struggling financially, requiring a $2 billion cash infusion from yet another Musk company, Tesla. However, it also has DoD ties, as the company received $200 million to integrate Grok into military networks. Musk may have calculated that the defense sector was the best place to start making real money off of AI. If that's the case, expect a lot more AI-enabled weaponry from the company soon.

But let's be clear here: making exaggerated claims about driverless taxis is not the same level of risk as exaggerated claims about flying bombs. If Musk is really getting into the business of ordnance, let's hope that comes along with a high degree of discipline and a low tolerance for failure. But at least to date, that hasn't exactly been the culture at his companies.