Tesla's Austin Robotaxi Fleet Is Only 34 Cars

While Tesla has staked its near future on its fledgling robotaxi service, the automaker's fleet might be a fraction of the size that CEO Elon Musk claimed it would be by the end of 2025. A Texas A&M engineering student used the robotaxi app's API to log the fleet's vehicles and create an online tracker. The data revealed that only 34 Model Y vehicles are in service in Austin, Texas. Musk previously claimed that there would be 500 robotaxis by the end of this year.

Tesla isn't even halfway to its target when including the 128 vehicles with human drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area. To add salt to the wound, the robotaxi tracker also indicated that there might only be around five Model Y taxis available or in use at any time in Austin. This can't be a lucrative endeavor if Tesla can't operate more than a half-dozen robotaxis at once or there isn't enough demand to warrant more cars. Ethan McKenna, the tracker's 19-year-old creator, told Electrek: