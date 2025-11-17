The U.S. Army Wants To Buy One Million Drones In The Next Three Years (And Keep It Going)

Ukraine makes about 4 million drones a year to fight the Russians, and Russia makes about 4 million drones a year to fight the Ukrainians. China, the world leader in drone production, could likely match them both combined. Meanwhile, the most heavily funded armed force on Earth, the U.S. Army, currently makes about 50,000 a year. If you think that seems like a problem, the Army agrees with you.

In interviews with Reuters and the Military Times, the Army revealed its public-private pilot program to turn the U.S. into a drone manufacturing giant, called SkyFoundry. The goal is to build one million small military drones in the next three years, on the way to making 500,000+ every year after. These would be everything from one-use kamikazes to multi-use drones, covering a range of different uses.

The need here is pretty obvious: drones dominate the war in Ukraine, accounting for 80% of battlefield casualties. Cheap drones might cost around $500, but they can destroy vastly more expensive and strategically valuable assets. But to date, individual drones are unreliable fires: they have high fail rates and there are a growing number of ways to counter them. For them to work as a weapon system, they really have to hit the frontline in large numbers. The Army isn't currently set up for that. That's partly an Army problem, but also partly an American problem. SkyFoundry hopes to fix both.