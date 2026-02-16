How The 2027 Toyota Highlander Stacks Up Against Its Three-Row EV Competition

Toyota has yet to give any specs or dimensions for the Highlander's interior, at least when it comes to passenger space, but in my brief time poking around the car it certainly felt nicely sized and arranged. We do know about one of the most important specs: Cargo volume. With the third-row seats in place the Highlander has 15.9 cubic feet of space, compared to 20.2 cubes in the EV9 and 21.9 cubes in the Ioniq 9. Fold down their third rows and you get 45.6 cubic feet in the Toyota, 43.5 in the Kia and 46.7 in the Hyundai. We don't have a figure for the Toyota's space with the second row folded, but we do know it doesn't have a frunk, whereas the Koreans have a 1.8-cubic-foot frunk in AWD models and over 3 cubic feet with RWD. Second-row captain's chairs are the only choice for the Highlander on all but the XLE AWD, with that trim being offered with a three-across bench seat.

We also don't know the full features and options list for the Highlander, but it'll come with all of the stuff you expect. The base XLE has heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, 64-color ambient lighting, a built-in dashcam, 19-inch wheels with aero covers, a full-width LED light bar up front, one-touch fold for the second-row seats, and Toyota's suite of driver-assist features. The Limited gets ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a head-up display, traffic jam assist, a 360-degree camera system, and a few additional driver-assist items. I wouldn't be surprised if both cheaper and more expensive trims come down the line.

Again, styling is subjective here, but I was more than pleasantly surprised with the Toyota's cabin. It has a bunch of cool details like the door card designs and the wing-like corners of the dashboard, and materials felt more expensive than in some other new Toyotas. There seems to be plenty of storage cubbies, cupholders and USB-C ports, all of which are crucial to a car like this.