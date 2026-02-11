ICE Is Arresting And Keeping A Database Of People Who Follow Them In Cars

ICE is cracking down on citizens who follow them in their cars, and it's leading to arrests and a government database where citizen's names, photos and information are being kept. These "agents" are doing this under the protective umbrella of Title 18, Section 111 of the U.S. Code, which is a catch-all misdemeanor or felony charge for anyone who "forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes" with a federal officer while they're conducting official duties.

The Trump administration has prosecuted at least 655 people under Title 18, Section 111 across the U.S. since ICE and other border patrol agencies began harassing folks who live here last summer, according to a review of federal court records done by Reuters. It's more than double what the numbers were during the same period in 2024-2025. Obviously, Trump and his cronies are doing this to dissuade people from their right to protest and surveil ICE officers.

One suburban Minneapolis resident and mother of seven, Becky Ringstrom, found out in a terrifying way what can happen when ICE decides it doesn't want you near them anymore. From Reuters:

Ringstrom was heading home after following federal immigration officers in her gray Kia SUV in suburban Minneapolis when she was suddenly boxed in by unmarked vehicles. At least a half-dozen masked agents jumped out to arrest her, one knocking on her windshield with a metal object as if threatening to use it to break her window. [...] Ringstrom had watched federal immigration officers for about 45 minutes as they sat in a parked car in her neighborhood on Thursday, January 29. When they started to move, she decided to follow along in her SUV, keeping a distance of multiple car lengths behind, she said. At a roundabout, a Border Patrol agent approached her car and said, "Last time I'm going to warn you," according to video Ringstrom recorded on her phone. The officers went right at a stop sign and she went left, she said. Several minutes later as she started to head back toward her house, multiple vehicles with federal officers stopped and arrested her, she said. "I know what I'm doing is not wrong," Ringstrom said later in an interview with Reuters. Still, she said she was terrified when federal officers approached her car. "There was a moment where I thought I could be Renee Good," she said[.]

After her arrest, which was recorded by a bystander, the 42-year-old was transported to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. There, she was given a citation charging her under Title 18, Section 111, and she was told her name and photo would be added to a government database. Oddly, the court date was listed as "TBD," according to Reuters.

Though Ringstrom said she turned in an opposite direction from ICE at that intersection, Tricia McLaughlin, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, told Reuters that she had "stalked law enforcement" and attempted to obstruct them from "performing their sworn duties."