At Least 31 ICE Vehicles In Minneapolis-St. Paul 'Lack The Necessary Emergency Lights And Sirens' Required By Law

At least in theory, the U.S. is a country where laws are supposed to matter. But if you've been paying much attention lately, you can't help but notice that Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn't paid much attention to those pesky laws while terrorizing Minneapolis. It also looks like things may be even more chaotic behind the scenes than you may have thought, with Wired reporting that at least 31 ICE vehicles are currently operating in the Twin Cities, even though they "currently lack the necessary emergency lights and sirens" they need to be "compliant with law enforcement requirements."

Wired also probably wouldn't have learned this if ICE hadn't tried to fix the issue by having the vehicles retrofitted, which meant publishing a contract justification in a federal register. According to the document, ICE plans to spend $47,330.49 to have the Connecticut-based Whelen Engineering Company add "emergency warning and lighting technology" to at least 31 vehicles. Those kits would "allow vehicles to be immediately operational and compliant with law enforcement requirements to support the current surge operation" in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Homeland Security Investigations' St. Paul office also operates in North and South Dakota.

The document also makes it clear that they knew these vehicles weren't compliant, saying plainly, "These vehicles were deployed prior to being permanently retrofitted and currently lack the necessary emergency lights and sirens required for operational use." That said, it also attempts to justify the use of these noncompliant vehicles, citing "the time-sensitive nature of the mission" and claiming that waiting to deploy them "would negatively impact operational readiness, law enforcement officer safety, and public safety."