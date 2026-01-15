ICE Throws Flash Bang At Family Car In Minneapolis, Sends Three Children To The Hospital

A family of eight traveling in their car was caught in the crossfire between protestors and ICE agents in northern Minneapolis, and it led to three of their six children — including a six-month-old baby — being hospitalized. Well, I shouldn't really say crossfire, since one group was yelling and throwing snowballs while the other was using live munitions. I'll let you guess which was which.

Shawn Jackson, the children's father and the driver of the car, told FOX 9 KMSP at the scene that his children, who are between six months and 11 years old, were hurt when a flashbang stun grenade (or possibly tear gas) detonated nearby. As he stood next to his SUV, which was covered in some sort of chemical residue, Jackson told the reporter that the blast from the non-lethal (but incredibly dangerous) explosive device was strong enough to set off the airbags in what appears to be his GMT800 Chevy Tahoe.

Despite the fact half of Jackon's kids ended up in the hospital, everyone involved is lucky things didn't end much, much worse. Here's what he and his wife, Destiny, told FOX 9:

"Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car [...] My 6-month-old can't even breathe. This was flipped over," Shawn said, holding up his child's car seat. "My car filled with tear gas, I'm trying to pull my kids from the car." His wife, Destiny Jackson, told FOX 9 their 6-month-old infant stopped breathing and lost consciousness. She then performed CPR on her baby while others poured milk on her other children in an effort to neutralize the tear gas.

Along with the six-month old, their 11-year-old and seven-year-old, who has asthma, were hospitalized. Both Jackson parents also had to be treated.

People in the area quickly sprang into action to help the Jacksons. Destiny says witnesses quickly started pouring milk on her children to try and alleviate the effects of the tear gas. Others called EMS and coached her through CPR on her infant child.

"A lot of people from the community were there trying to help us in that situation," she said.