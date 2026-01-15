ICE Throws Flash Bang At Family Car In Minneapolis, Sends Three Children To The Hospital
A family of eight traveling in their car was caught in the crossfire between protestors and ICE agents in northern Minneapolis, and it led to three of their six children — including a six-month-old baby — being hospitalized. Well, I shouldn't really say crossfire, since one group was yelling and throwing snowballs while the other was using live munitions. I'll let you guess which was which.
Shawn Jackson, the children's father and the driver of the car, told FOX 9 KMSP at the scene that his children, who are between six months and 11 years old, were hurt when a flashbang stun grenade (or possibly tear gas) detonated nearby. As he stood next to his SUV, which was covered in some sort of chemical residue, Jackson told the reporter that the blast from the non-lethal (but incredibly dangerous) explosive device was strong enough to set off the airbags in what appears to be his GMT800 Chevy Tahoe.
Despite the fact half of Jackon's kids ended up in the hospital, everyone involved is lucky things didn't end much, much worse. Here's what he and his wife, Destiny, told FOX 9:
"Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car [...] My 6-month-old can't even breathe. This was flipped over," Shawn said, holding up his child's car seat. "My car filled with tear gas, I'm trying to pull my kids from the car."
His wife, Destiny Jackson, told FOX 9 their 6-month-old infant stopped breathing and lost consciousness. She then performed CPR on her baby while others poured milk on her other children in an effort to neutralize the tear gas.
Along with the six-month old, their 11-year-old and seven-year-old, who has asthma, were hospitalized. Both Jackson parents also had to be treated.
People in the area quickly sprang into action to help the Jacksons. Destiny says witnesses quickly started pouring milk on her children to try and alleviate the effects of the tear gas. Others called EMS and coached her through CPR on her infant child.
"A lot of people from the community were there trying to help us in that situation," she said.
How this happened
I'm fairly certain there are quite a few people who are ready to type FAFO with a cry/laugh emoji into the comments section and say that they shouldn't interfere in government work, but before you do that, take a step back, reevaluate your life and listen to what I'm about to tell you. The Jacksons were not part of any protest.
They were on their way home from their oldest child's basketball game, and their route just so happened to go by the protests, which they weren't aware were happening. She says they did see police lights and protestors, but the road wasn't blocked and everything was fairly calm, so they continued on their way.
While driving through, Shawn briefly stopped to ask people on the street what was happening, and that's when Destiny spotted her mother in the crowd and attempted to get her to leave, "before anything did happen." Destiny says that after about half an hour of pleading with her mother to go home, she agreed, and as they were getting ready to go, ICE descended upon the scene in their cars.
"A couple of them proceeded to start screaming in my window, and they were saying, 'Get out of here. Get the F- out of here.'" Destiny told FOX 9. She went on to say that she told the screaming ICE agents that if they moved away from their car, they would gladly leave, which is what they were trying to do the whole time.
"We know what happened when Renee tried to move. You guys said that she hit you when she didn't," Destiny said during the interview. It's not just Renee Good of course, 13 people have been shot at in their cars by ICE agents.
After not moving their cars, the Jacksons were stuck. That's when ICE agents walked to the back of their vehicle and rolled a teargas bomb under it, and it went off, according to Destiny. Ghousling behavior.
"My kids were innocent, I was innocent, my husband was innocent, this shouldn't have happened," Destiny said. "We were just trying to go home."