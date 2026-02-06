Minneapolis Area Towing Company Returns Abandoned Cars To Families For Free After ICE Abductions

ICE has been terrorizing Minneapolis residents and performing mass arrests, sometimes pulling them out of cars and leaving them running on the side of the road. Juan Leon can't bring these people back from ICE detention facilities, but as the owner of Leo's Tow, he's been picking up these abandoned cars and returning them to the families of those arrested, reports CBS News.

Leon didn't start his company late last year to specialize in these types of tows. However, after ICE stepped up its operations in the Minneapolis area, he started noticing more and more abandoned cars, often the aftermath of an ICE arrest. Sometimes the vehicles get towed and impounded, while others are left where they are. From CBS News: