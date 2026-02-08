Ferrari Might Hate It, But Manual Conversions Could Be Boosting Car Values

In July 2025, Evo reported a statement from Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer. Asked during the Amalfi reveal whether Ferrari will build manual-transmission cars again, Galliera replied: "You missed it! The manual gearbox, we already have it, in many of our classic cars. You can go and drive our fantastic manual gearboxes on our fantastic events for our classic cars. Whoever wants to have this kind of classic experience, they can buy and restore our fantastic classics and come to our events."

In other words, if you want a prancing horse with a manual transmission, go buy an old one and stop bothering Ferrari about it. This seems to run counter to the news earlier in 2025 that Ferrari was considering bringing gated manuals back, though just for super-limited editions.

Now, it would be unfathomable that Ferrari is unaware stick shift versions of older models command a serious premium — for instance, a manual F430 is worth twice what a flappy paddle F430 commands — and Ferrari certainly likes money. Perhaps the company has ignored these rising values. After all, what are people going to do, convert used Ferraris to gated shifters? Yes, that's exactly what's happened. Even then, Ferrari still hasn't budged, possibly because the converted cars have historically been worth the same or less than unmodified versions.

Why care about this radar blip of a vocal minority ruining used cars? New customers demand the fastest, and dual clutches are the fastest. Well, the tide may be shifting as buyers are increasingly desiring engagement from their cars, not just speed. Even Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton wanted Ferrari to build him a new F40, gated manual and all.