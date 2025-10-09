Ferrari's First EV Will Be A Quad-Motor 1,000-Plus HP Monster Called The Elettrica

While your gas-powered Ferrari has to make do with one measly motor, the Elettrica gets four — two per axle — that can be independently controlled for some of the most precise torque vectoring you can conceive of. All four are permanent-magnet synchronous motors. The rears can spin at up to 25,500 rpm, and the slightly smaller fronts can spin at a time-bending 30,000 rpm.

With four motors, it'll obviously be all-wheel drive, but the front motors can be disconnected with the simple flick of the e-Manettino switch on the steering wheel. It'll also have three driving modes: Range, Tour, and Performance. They'll determine how energy, power, and traction are managed, and the paddles behind the wheel will allow the driver to choose what level of torque and power delivery they want.

It's not immediately clear how much power the Elettrica will put out, but Ferrari does say it will make "greater than 1000 CV." That's 986 horsepower for God-fearing Americans like you and me. Individually, the front motors can put out 282 hp and the rears combine for 831 hp, so the theoretical upper limit of hp is 1,113, but I don't think the total system output of the Elettrica will be quite that high.

In any case, it won't be a slouch. Ferrari says the Elettrica will hit 100 kmh from a dead stop in 2.5 seconds, so I'd say 0-60 will be dispatched in about 2.4 — that's mighty quick for something that is carrying so much heft. If you feel brave and keep your foot in it, Ferrari says you'll go all the way to a top speed of 193 mph.

Weight distribution won't be perfect, but it'll be damn close: 47% front, 53% rear.