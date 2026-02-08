Why Your Heated Steering Wheel Is Probably Not Heated All The Way Around

Comfort features have come a long way in the automotive industry. In vehicles of all sorts of shapes and sizes, there are features like tri-zone climate control, 18-way power adjustable seats with lumbar control, and even utilitarian vehicles like the big, tough Toyota Tundra can give you a massage at the push of a button. Another one of these nice features that's becoming more common (especially on upper trims) is the heated steering wheel, which makes cold commutes much more bearable.

Some drivers are noticing that their heated steering wheel isn't adding warmth all the way around, though. For instance, ywlke on an XC40 forum posted, "It seems that the 7pm position on the steering wheel either isn't heating or heats slower or less than the rest of the wheel. Is this normal?" John Covello, a Toyota Tundra owner, explained this phenomenon on Facebook, stating, "My finger tips freeze while the palm of my hand cooks." He even shared a few images from a thermal camera, showing a wide range of temperatures between 35 and 114 degrees Fahrenheit, with lots of differing temperatures across different parts of the steering wheel.

According to many forum responses, this isn't a case of the feature being broken, but rather a deliberate design choice by some automakers. Heating elements are fitted inside only the sections most drivers use, or the sections they are supposed to use: The 10- and 2-o'clock positions on the steering wheel. In our research, we can't find instances of automakers admitting this strategy publicly, but it passes a basic logic test. It's also possible that auto manufacturers opt not to cover the entire circumference of the steering wheel with heat elements to save money.