These Are The Cars You'd Be Okay Losing To Tariffs
Americans are no strangers to missing out on the coolest parts of the automotive world, but our new commitment to instituting tariffs on our trade partners is likely to only make the problem worse. We will, with enough time, lose cars to tariffs — either existing cars that will leave our market, or newly introduced vehicles that will never see their way to our shores. This prompted the question, earlier this week: Which cars would you be okay with losing to our dumb trade war?
Of course, to miss out on any car new or old is a shame. We like our toys, and we especially like the toys we can't get — your Silvias, Skylines, Chasers, and all. But how many of us have really mourned the disappearance of the Suzuki Kizashi? Today, we look at the current cars whose absence will go unnoticed at best or celebrated at worst. Let's see what foreign-made cars you hate.
Chevy Silverado 1500
Any large truck or suv, unfortunately domestics aren't affected by tariffs.
Submitted by: Rick C.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – made in Mexico. Quite frankly I would like Mexico to keep the manufacturing jobs, I would just like fewer pick-ups in the US so this makes it an easy target for the question posed.
Submitted by: Not Me
Rick C. and Not Me share credit on this one. The Silverado is built in Mexico, that much is true, but it's also built in Ontario and here in the States. Ditching foreign production wouldn't quite save us from the scourge of massive trucks.
VinFast VF8
The VinFast VF 8. Every time I see one on the road, I wonder why the owner chose that car when there are a lot of better EV's available. I don't think anyone would blink if we suddenly lost it.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
A friend of mine sent a photo of a street-parked VF8 in Ontario the other day, and I was stunned to see one out and about. People are just using these as regular cars?
Teslas
Teslas, all of them.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Tesla does produce cars in Germany and China, but we'd still be stuck with plenty if tariffs blocked all foreign-made cars. This is why we're not getting Mexican-made Teslas, though.
Alfa Romeo
The entire Alfa Romeo line up could disappear tomorrow and I wouldn't notice.
Submitted by: JBodyBuilder
Alfa Romeo's biggest problem seems to be that BMW exists. Also that Dodge does. Just those couple issues, though.
Ineos Grenadier
Ineos Grenadier would be my pick. (And any other billionaire vanity projects)
Submitted by: Not Sure
I fully support this. The Grenadier is built in France, and honestly the tariffs can take French food while they're at it.
Audi Q5
any ICE Audi, but especially the Q5. Their exhaust note includes a near-infrasound component that resonates between the brick facades of my apartment building and the one across the street, rattling my vestibulars something fierce. I've never had an LRAD pointed at me but I imagine it's something like this. It's been bad enough for years but now there's no right-turn-on-red here and the light is a quarter-block away, so I bug out to the library at rush hour. Recent Corollas, Civics, and the Hyundai Tucson are also bad rumblers but don't qualify, being assembled in the US.
Submitted by: bcfls
They gave the Q5 the Havana Syndrome Gun, tuned only to bcfls's vitals.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Any big "Sport utility coupe", MB GLC Coupe, BMW X6, Audi Q6...
Submitted by: DungBeetle62
Unfortunately for all of us, the X6 is built right in Spartanburg. The GLC, though, is fair game — and the worse-looking of the two.
Infiniti
Infiniti. The whole line. And I think it might be a good thing as it would make Nissan focus purely on the Nissan line. Give us a fun car like the old Sentra, a real lightweight 240Z or modern 240SX, a more basic Frontier, a rugged Xterra, maybe even a modern Maxima "4DSC" remake. Keep the Rouge and Altima for the masses, but stop wasting time and money on the high-end Infiniti stuff that clearly few people have any interest in.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Killing off Infiniti to focus on Nissan in the face of tariffs is a funny thought — Infiniti itself is the result of tariffs on Japanese cars. All the Japanese luxury brands, which largely only exist in North America, come from a desire to make more profitable cars to sell here in the face of a massive '90s tariff on Japanese models. We're more likely to keep Infiniti than Nissan.
Chinese-made Volvos
Chinese made Volvos.... We don't need them here anymore
Submitted by: Steven R
Well, luckily for you, pretty much every Volvo you'll see on a dealer lot will be made in Sweden, Belgium, or here in the States.
None
None. Fewer cars=fewer choices. Just because I don't like or wouldn't buy a car doesn't mean I should want it excused from the market.
Submitted by: Fluffy
This is, of course, the real answer. Tariffs will limit our options and raise our prices, rather than turning us into some paradise of only the most interesting cars.