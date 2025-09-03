These Are The Cars You'd Be Okay Losing To Tariffs

Americans are no strangers to missing out on the coolest parts of the automotive world, but our new commitment to instituting tariffs on our trade partners is likely to only make the problem worse. We will, with enough time, lose cars to tariffs — either existing cars that will leave our market, or newly introduced vehicles that will never see their way to our shores. This prompted the question, earlier this week: Which cars would you be okay with losing to our dumb trade war?

Of course, to miss out on any car new or old is a shame. We like our toys, and we especially like the toys we can't get — your Silvias, Skylines, Chasers, and all. But how many of us have really mourned the disappearance of the Suzuki Kizashi? Today, we look at the current cars whose absence will go unnoticed at best or celebrated at worst. Let's see what foreign-made cars you hate.