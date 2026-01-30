Volvo Says Wagons Are Cool Again

Wagons used to be everywhere, but over the past few decades they've evolved into a bit of a joke — at least, for those not erudite enough to worship at the cult of the brown manual diesel wagon. Their reputation got bad enough that even Volvo, makers of the most beautiful station wagons in the world, exited the segment entirely, announcing the end of V60 and V90 production. Now, though, it seems things are starting to come around.

Volvo thinks wagons are cool again, and it hasn't ruled out bringing more to market. The Drive spoke with Volvo chief strategy and product officer Michael Fleiss, who said that the wagon segment was heating up — or, in his own words, that the segment is now "hot sh*t." He claimed the automotive market is in a very different place than it was even 10 years ago, and that wagons may have the chance to finally make their long-awaited triumphant return.