Hellcat Pacifica? Oh, Hell Yeah!

Ideally, I would have written this post when the video in question was fresh, but Car YouTube is big, and I am but one humble blogger. I missed it, and that's on me for spending the holidays with my family and loved ones. I promise I'll do better this year, but also, better late than never, right? It's not like I'm shoving any ole month-old video into your eyeholes. We're talking about a Hellcat-swapped Pacifica here, and it's glorious.

But really, don't thank me. Thank Simeon and Eleazar, the guys who run the goonzquad YouTube channel. They're the ones who made this Hellcat Pacifica happen, and if you want to watch the rest of the build, you can find that here. In the video above, we join them at the end of the process, when most of the really hard stuff has already been done, and what's left is the suspension sorting, bodywork, and cleanup. If you want to see the Hellcat Pacifica drive, though, why not start with a video where it does exactly that?

The best part is, as they say in the video, this Pacificat isn't a one-off. They already plan to take what they learned with this one and build a second Hellcat-swapped Pacifica that's even better. Mass production might be a step too far, but if the second build goes well, who's to say they won't offer to build one for the few enlightened souls actually willing to spend their hard-earned money on a Hellcat-powered Pacifica.

Oh, and as it turns out, these guys appear to only be about 3.5 hours away from me, so who knows? Maybe we'll be able to make "Jalopnik Drives The Hellcat Pacifica" a reality.