Hellcat Pacifica? Oh, Hell Yeah!
As fun as it would be to imagine, Chrysler was never going to give us a Hellcat-powered Pacifica. Anything built on a rear-wheel-drive platform, sure, shove a Hellcat V8 in there, but the Pacifica? That's a front-wheel-drive platform, and therefore way more work (and money) to maybe sell a handful. After all, we're also talking about a minivan here, and as much as we'd all love to believe there's a market for a 700-horsepower family hauler, it's not like the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG was a huge sales success. From a business perspective, it was probably the right call, but that doesn't mean it's not disappointing.
Surely, though, someone else would take care of it, right? Back in 2023, it looked like that might actually happen when Speedkore showed off plans for a Pacifica Hellcat. Except the Speedkore team needed someone willing to fund the build, and that person doesn't appear to have ever materialized. So that's it then? We're just left to imagine how awesome a Hellcat-swapped Pacifica would be? Oh no, my friends. Someone has actually built a real-life Pacifica Hellcat that runs, drives, drifts, and does burnouts. Exactly like you imagined it would. Isn't it beautiful?
They really built it
Ideally, I would have written this post when the video in question was fresh, but Car YouTube is big, and I am but one humble blogger. I missed it, and that's on me for spending the holidays with my family and loved ones. I promise I'll do better this year, but also, better late than never, right? It's not like I'm shoving any ole month-old video into your eyeholes. We're talking about a Hellcat-swapped Pacifica here, and it's glorious.
But really, don't thank me. Thank Simeon and Eleazar, the guys who run the goonzquad YouTube channel. They're the ones who made this Hellcat Pacifica happen, and if you want to watch the rest of the build, you can find that here. In the video above, we join them at the end of the process, when most of the really hard stuff has already been done, and what's left is the suspension sorting, bodywork, and cleanup. If you want to see the Hellcat Pacifica drive, though, why not start with a video where it does exactly that?
The best part is, as they say in the video, this Pacificat isn't a one-off. They already plan to take what they learned with this one and build a second Hellcat-swapped Pacifica that's even better. Mass production might be a step too far, but if the second build goes well, who's to say they won't offer to build one for the few enlightened souls actually willing to spend their hard-earned money on a Hellcat-powered Pacifica.
Oh, and as it turns out, these guys appear to only be about 3.5 hours away from me, so who knows? Maybe we'll be able to make "Jalopnik Drives The Hellcat Pacifica" a reality.