8 Of The Largest Production Cars Ever Made

Big cars have always carried weight beyond their literal dimensions. Long hoods and vast rear compartments signaled wealth, power, and social standing. A truly big car let passengers ride behind the driver, step out gracefully at the curb, or enjoy the kind of isolation usually reserved for trains or private railcars. Later, especially in postwar America, length became an expression of optimism. Automakers treated sheetmetal the way architects treated square footage: more meant better (even if it barely fit in a parking space).

This list looks specifically at the largest passenger vehicles ever sold. Concept cars, design experiments, aftermarket stretches, and coachbuilt one-offs are out. Truly gigantic, genuine production vehicles from any era are in. For the sake of some semblance of objectivity, for today's purposes, "largest" is defined by overall factory length, since that is the most consistently recorded measurement across eras and markets. A few entries also earn their place by footprint and mass, because height and width matter when a vehicle starts to feel like architecture. From pre-War royalty cars to modern three-row SUVs, the common thread is simple: we have never stopped wanting more space than we strictly need. That's why this list will read as equal parts automotive spec sheet and cultural barometer. The shapes and badges change but, it turns out, the desire for more interior space around you never really goes out of style. Still, some of these are less accessible and less practical than others, so if all else fails, these are the biggest cars you could actually live with.