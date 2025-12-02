Chrysler's Slant-6 Was An Oddly Tilted Engine That Refused To Die

In the late 1950s, as American drivers were discovering the benefits of small and efficient automobiles, Chrysler knew it had to get in on the action. As a result, it set up separate projects to develop both a new Valiant car line and a new engine to power those machines. Somewhere along the line, however, something got lost in the translation, and the new car's engine bay wasn't big enough to handle the new motor.

The six-cylinder engine — with an inline configuration and 170 cubic inches of displacement — was too tall to allow the hood to close, and it was also too long with its front-mounted water pump. A larger 225 cubic inch mill was already in development, as well. Now, Chrysler could have redesigned either the motors or the cars, but instead, the engineering team had a stroke of genius.

Rather than installing the engine with the cylinders pointing straight up, they tilted it over by 30 degrees as if it were one half of a V-shaped engine. This wasn't the first time an automaker pulled off the trick, as Mercedes-Benz used a tilted straight six engine in the legendary 300SL in 1954. But it did allow Chrysler's engine to become a legend in its own right, eating up millions of miles in millions of vehicles — including what may be the most reliable American car ever built.