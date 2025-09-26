Here's What The K In K-Car Means

We've already answered the burning question "What is a kei car?" This time around, we're not looking at Japan's tiny city cars, we're focused on the family of compact vehicles the Chrysler Corporation launched in the early 1980s. (At the time, Chrysler was in the same situation as Ford or Toyota: There was a parent company named for its founder, which owned multiple car brands, and one of those separate brands was also named for the founder.)

Back then, Chrysler, the corporation, was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy for a number of reasons, and desperately needed a way to back on track. The company decided to attack the problem by a familiar route: It created a single platform that could fit beneath multiple cars. This drastically lowered development costs because the expense of engineering the shared parts was likewise shared among the different vehicles. It's called, unsurprisingly, platform engineering, and it remains common today.

And the K in K-cars simply refers to the internal letter code used to refer to the vehicles' platform. Chrysler did decide to use the letter in its marketing, though, starting with the first magazine ad touting the first K car, the Dodge Aries-K that was "America's only front-wheel-drive 6-passenger car rated 25/41" for city/highway mpg.