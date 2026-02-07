11 Of The Biggest V8 Engines Ever Put In Production Cars

There was a time in automotive history when 'replacement for displacement' hadn't been invented yet. Sure, you could extract more horsepower with performance camshafts, better (and more) carburetors, and long tube headers, but you could also put them in a higher-displacement engine and make some stupendous horsepower figures.

For a long time, at least in America, the 'replacement for displacement' saying was mostly associated with the V8 engine. During the heyday of muscle cars, automakers installed some massive, big-block V8s into relatively small cars. Today, engines like this are generally reserved for heavy-duty pickup trucks. But in the 1960s, they powered everything from Mustangs to Eldorados.

Fact is, with modern muscle cars, like the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack, receiving twin-turbo inline-six power, people feel even more nostalgic for the high-capacity greats from the past. The low-frequency thump. The vroom. The tire shredding. Those were some good times! Not that I was alive then, but that makes big V8s more attractive.

Let's celebrate the golden era with the biggest V8 engines ever put in production cars. We'll focus only on cars, not pickup trucks or large body-on-frame SUVs. Let's crack open the history of massive V8s!