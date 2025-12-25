Cadillac 500 V8: What Made The Brand's Largest Engine So Interesting

There was a time when Cadillacs were all about luxury and wafting — they were true beacons of excess. The company, although still synonymous with opulence, with the likes of the uber powerful 2025 Escalade IQ and the near-$400,000 Cadillac Celestiq, has clearly pivoted from its glory days of making some of the most coveted gas-guzzling land yachts that money could buy.

The late 1960s and early '70s saw Cadillac's engineering extravagance go into overdrive, with the introduction of the 500 V8, an engine that instilled fear in many muscle cars of the era. The 16-valve 500-cubic-inch big block V8 (that's 8.2 liters in metric speak) still holds the title as Cadillac's largest production engine ever, and it was even the world's biggest, until Dodge swooped in with the 8.3-liter Viper V10 that eventually ended up in the SRT-10 pickup truck.

What makes Cadillac's 500 V8 interesting is actually the story of its downfall. An engine that once towered with its immense 400 gross horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque became a shadow of its former self, stooping down to a measly 190 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, all in a matter of just 6 years.