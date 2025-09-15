Oldsmobile, Buick, And Pontiac 455: Are They All The Same Engine?

For many gearheads, the year 1970 represents the peak of the muscle car era — or at least the peak of the first muscle car era. A big part of what conspired to make 1970 special is that to remain competitive against brands like Chrysler with its 440 Magnum, 440 Six Pack, and 426 Hemi, General Motors dropped its 400 cubic-inch size limit for engines in the midsize cars on which GM's muscle cars were based.

Perhaps most famously, this rule change launched Chevy's 454 cubic inch Chevelle SS in two flavors: a 360 horsepower LS5 or the ground-pounding LS6 with 450 horsepower. Sooner than later, these high-compression big-blocks would be hampered by performance-killing events like an oil crisis, unleaded fuel, skyrocketing insurance rates, and primitive emissions controls, but it was glorious while it lasted.

Not to be outdone, Oldsmobile, Buick, and Pontiac all upped the ante from 400 to 455 cubic inches for their Cutlass 442, Gran Sport, and GTO muscle cars, respectively. Considering the modern practice of using "corporate" engines across multiple sub-brands, one might assume that these three 455 powerplants are the same, but that's not the case. All three engines were developed independently, with no shared architecture between them besides the happenstance of reaching the same magic displacement number. Additionally, each arrives at its 455 cubes via a unique bore and stroke measurement.