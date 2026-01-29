Maserati Tells Dealers To Discount 2025 GranTurismo And GranCabrio Folgore EVs By $85,000

Italian exotic carmaker Maserati's electric cars have had a rough go of things over the past few years, with the electric MC20 killed before it was ever unveiled and the company pulling back from its promise to go all electric by the end of the 2020s. Now Maserati is telling its dealers to discount their remaining 2025 Folgore EV models by as much as $85,000, according to Cars Direct.

The $85,000 discount only applies to remaining 2025 GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore, which normally have base prices around $200,000 and $208,000, respectively. That means they will still be expensive at $115,000 and $123,000, despite the downright remarkable 43% markdown on coupes and 41% on convertibles. The Trident's only other Folgore model, the $121,290 Grecale Folgore SUV, is eligible for a $40,000 incentive that results in a price of $81,290 — still a spectacular savings of 33% off MSRP. These discounts actually make the electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio cheaper than their gasoline counterparts, and the Grecale Folgore just slightly more expensive than the base gas Grecale.