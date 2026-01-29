Maserati Tells Dealers To Discount 2025 GranTurismo And GranCabrio Folgore EVs By $85,000
Italian exotic carmaker Maserati's electric cars have had a rough go of things over the past few years, with the electric MC20 killed before it was ever unveiled and the company pulling back from its promise to go all electric by the end of the 2020s. Now Maserati is telling its dealers to discount their remaining 2025 Folgore EV models by as much as $85,000, according to Cars Direct.
The $85,000 discount only applies to remaining 2025 GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore, which normally have base prices around $200,000 and $208,000, respectively. That means they will still be expensive at $115,000 and $123,000, despite the downright remarkable 43% markdown on coupes and 41% on convertibles. The Trident's only other Folgore model, the $121,290 Grecale Folgore SUV, is eligible for a $40,000 incentive that results in a price of $81,290 — still a spectacular savings of 33% off MSRP. These discounts actually make the electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio cheaper than their gasoline counterparts, and the Grecale Folgore just slightly more expensive than the base gas Grecale.
Out with the old and in with the new
The automaker hopes that implementing these almost unheard-of discounts will allow Maserati dealers to sell off the final 2025 Folgore models that are still sitting on their lots. The brand's Folgore models aren't bad cars either, and they're pretty unique in the market — the GranTurismo Folgore only has one (admittedly brilliant) coupe competitor in the Rolls Royce Spectre, and the GranCabrio Folgore has the convertible EV market to itself. But the Grecale Folgore has tough competitors like the Porsche Macan EV, Polestar 4, Audi SQ6 E-Tron, and more on the way like the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, and Volvo EX60, so it's a bit of a tougher sell.
Maserati models tend to gather at the top of lists ranking the fastest depreciating cars; the Levante made eighth place, and the Ghibli came in fifth place on the list of the fastest depreciating cars last year. If you're looking for a killer deal on a Maserati, you might find it on the used market instead, but if you prefer to buy new (and want to go electric), then make your way down to your Maserati dealer while you can.