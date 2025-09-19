Maserati Says Goodbye To Its All-Electric Dreams

Oh, how quickly things changed. Not so long ago, it seemed pretty much inevitable that Maserati would follow through on its plans to be fully electric by the end of the 2020s, but those dreams are all but forgotten at this point as Stellantis' Italian luxury brand looks to change course. Instead of that wholesale switchover, the plan is for it to keep offering a mix of powertrains.

It needs to do something to turn the ship around as rumors swirl about its overall future and it attempts to dig itself out of a deep financial hole. Clearly, an all-EV lineup in today's climate wasn't going to be the answer. From Automotive News:

"The market has spoken" on electric vehicles, said Maserati Americas head Andrea Soriani, so the brand has turned its attention to selling "the right products for the clients" in gasoline as well as EV form. It's seeing "a mix of demand," he said, and will produce both. The Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio each have gasoline and electric versions already. Soriani said the brand is working on a range of new products. In the last two years, Maserati has eliminated V-8 engines from its lineup by dropping the Levante, Quattroporte and Ghibli. Instead, it's been focused on delivering electric supercars, with prices ranging from around $200,000 for the 751-hp GranTurismo Folgore to more than $300,000 for the 621-hp MC20. The Grecale midsize crossover, available in mild-hybrid, gasoline and electric varieties, now carries the volume load as Maserati's only offering under $100,000. [...] "We live in a time of high uncertainty," Soriani told Automotive News in August during Monterey Car Week in California. "We get different news every day on the global economy. It's a very tough political environment. Globally, there are a lot of disruptions in the supply chain."

Everything has been a big bummer for Maserati lately. Its adjusted operating margin was a less-than-ideal -25% across all markets in 2024, and its global sales dropped 58% to just 11,300 units. A bit more than half of that volume came from the U.S. alone: 5,720 sales.

I'm really not paid enough to know how to turn Maserati around, but I feel like focusing on quality and vehicles people actually want to buy is a good place to start. The move down market of the mid-20-teens was a strategic error from the looks of it, so it might be time to abandon that sort of repeat move.