Maserati Cancels The Electric MC20 Folgore Before It Was Even Revealed Because Nobody Wanted It

Maserati had big EV plans. Emphasis on had. The brand's plan to go fully electric with a lineup of Folgore models (Italian for lightning) were announced in mid 2022. Maserati said it was going to introduce six new EVs in the following three years, two of which would be all-new models while the other four were to be electric versions of existing models.

Three years later and reality has set in. EV sales have slowed, multiple automakers have changed plans by canceling EVs completely or scaling back goals in favor of developing hybrids. Only three of Maserati's Folgore EVs came to market: The Grecale, the GranTurismo and the GranCabrio, all electric versions of existing gas-powered cars. The Quattroporte Folgore has been delayed, and neither of the all-new models have been shown. And now we have confirmation that another one of those planned Folgore models will never see the light of day. The Folgore version of the MC20 supercar, which was first announced back in 2020, has been canceled before it was even revealed due to an unfortunate combination lack of demand and financial troubles.