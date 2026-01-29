Despite Everything, The Tesla Model S Is Still The Most Important Car Of The 21st Century

Of course, the Model S wasn't Tesla's first electric vehicle. That honor instead goes to the Tesla Roadster, and you could make the argument that makes it more important than the Model S, but if you're really honest with yourself, you know that's not true. It may have been cool and futuristic, but it was also a car legacy automakers could mostly ignore. After all, Tesla only ever built a few thousand Roadsters, and with only two seats, it was more of a fancy toy for wealthy buyers who already owned plenty of other cars.

You could also argue the Bugatti Veyron deserves that title more than the Model S, but again, I think you have to admit the Model S was more important. Sure, the Veyron may have offered the kind of power that was basically unthinkable at the time, and as someone who was exactly the right age to become obsessed with a car he would never drive, it still holds a special place in my heart. I just don't know how much it actually changed anything for regular drivers.

I am, however, open to hearing arguments defending the second-generation Toyota Prius. The first-gen Prius was a '90s car and therefore belongs to the 20th century, but the Prius's popularity exploded when Toyota redesigned it for the second generation, and it quickly became a must-have car for anyone who wanted to look like they cared about the environment, including many celebrities who could absolutely afford something more comfortable.