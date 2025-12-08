Tesla Robot Teleoperator Crashes Out In Hilarious Fashion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed during the automaker's 2024 Q2 earnings call that the company could sell 20 billion of its yet-to-be-released Optimus robots. However, this clanker can't even hand out bottles of water. An Optimus teleoperator let their bot crash to the floor during Tesla's "Autonomy Visualized" event in Miami last weekend. Ignoring the lack of autonomy involved, Optimus taking a tumble doesn't give me confidence that Tesla will generate unfathomable levels of wealth through robotics.

The clip shared on the Tesla subreddit is damning and impossible not to laugh at. The robot seemingly mimics its teleoperator removing their VR headset, knocking bottles off the table and splashing water all over the place. The off-balance Optimus then tipped backwards and slammed against the floor. The operator should've double checked they were signed out before stepping away for whatever reason. There's something oddly satisfying about hearing the crash just as a clip ends. You just have to watch it on a loop again and again.