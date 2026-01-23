Tesla Now Charges Extra If You Want The Autosteer Software That Previously Came Standard

If you like the idea of living in a functioning representative democracy not run by billionaires, you already have plenty of reason to never buy a Tesla, but the electric automaker robotics slash AI company is also taking a new approach to make its cars even less competitive. InsideEVs reports that Tesla has removed the steering-assist feature it calls Autosteer from all Model 3s and Model Ys and now requires you to pay for its so-called "Full Self-Driving" software if you want steering assistance.

Previously, the driver-assistance package known as Autopilot included two features — adaptive cruise control and steering assistance. Now, the steering assistance part is gone, and all that's left — unless you're willing to give Elon $99 a month for access to the so-called "Full Self-Driving" software that will go subscription-only next month. This move also shouldn't be confused with Tesla's previous decision to remove Autosteer from the decontented Modely 3 and Model Y, since it now applies to all Model 3 and Model Y trims.

It also might not look like that's the case at first, but when you get to the final order page, only "Traffic-Aware Cruise Control," which is Tesla's term for adaptive cruise control. As InsideEVs points out, that also means the Model 3 and Model Y are now less well-equipped than a base-model Toyota Corolla, which starts at $22,925 and includes both adaptive cruise-control and lane-centering steering assist as standard.