Tesla's Robotaxi Fleet Can't Stop Crashing Into Things

Say what you will about Tesla, but it's good at a lot of things. Take its robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, for example. It's apparently very good at crashing into things, despite the there's a real ass human supervisor inside the car making sure everything is copasetic.

The automaker reported three more crashes involving its fleet of self-driving Model Ys in September, bringing the total to seven incidents in just a few short months, even though these cars are completing short trips and have done relatively low mileage, according to Electrek. Tesla has even moved the aforementioned human supervisor from the passenger's seat to the driver's seat to keep these sorts of things from happening, but it apparently hasn't worked.

Tesla reported the three robotaxi crashes to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The first occurred on September 4 when a robotaxi backed into another vehicle, but no one was injured. The next happened in the early morning hours of September 6, when a Model Y hit a cyclist. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the bike was damaged. The final incident took place on September 7, when a Model Y struck some sort of animal. No humans were injured, but there's no word on the animal.