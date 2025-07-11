Lockheed Martin Wants To Bring Mars Rover's Samples To Earth If NASA Can't

Lockheed Martin has announced the details of a proposal to take over NASA's Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, tasked with retrieving the samples that the Perseverance rover on the red planet has already collected. These samples have great scientific value, including the possibility of the evidence of life. While originally conceived as an in-house job, NASA has since realized that its version of the plan would cost at least $7 billion, a figure sometimes known by its scientific name, "too much." That caused the space agency to solicit proposals for a cheaper solution back in 2024, including from Lockheed.

In a press release, the venerable aerospace company has declared that it can get a couple of Mars rocks back to our planet for a "firm-fixed price" of less than $3 billion. It's going to accomplish that smaller cost by making everything, well, smaller. The lander (which sets down on Mars), ascent vehicle (which launches back out to space from the surface), and Earth entry system (which gets through Earth atmosphere on the voyage home) will all be downsized.

Beyond the amount itself, the fact that the price is fixed ought to be appealing. NASA, bless its heart, has a habit of rocketing wildly over budget. Former NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in 2024 that the cost of MSR might have swelled as high as $11 billion, a figure sometimes known by its scientific name, "way too much." If Lockheed commits to the $3 billion price tag, that would be a welcome change. Assuming, of course, that it isn't forced to cut corners to do it.