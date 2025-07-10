NASA's Most Experienced Staff Are Taking Trump's Buyouts

The Trump administration's proposed 2026 budget sends the budget chainsaw to space. It calls for a 24% funding cut for NASA, including slashing staff by 32%, or about 5,000 people. The exit incentives announced earlier this year were clearly intended to help hit that staff reduction goal; this is a favorite move of Elon Musk's at his companies, and he was of course heading up the DOGE effort to gut the federal government for a few months there.

Still, that remains a proposal, not law. In the meantime, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill did manage to sneak in some more funding for NASA, though a little outside the standard trajectory. Instead of coming in through an annual budget, the money becomes available over the course of seven years, per the Orlando Sentinel. That includes $4.1 billion for SLS rockets, which we'll need to get the Artemis mission and its astronauts back to the Moon, and a further $2.6 billion for the Gateway space station that should go in orbit around the Moon. Both of those, it should be said, would be canceled in Trump's proposed budget.

So, which way modern NASA? Is it still committed to going to the Moon, or not? Are the proposed 47% cuts to science funding going to materialize, or not? Nobody knows, and it looks like NASA's most senior people are tired of the uncertainty. One hopes these talented minds will find their way to other opportunities, but some number are probably just going to retire. Our loss.