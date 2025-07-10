NASA's Most Experienced Staff Are Taking Trump's Buyouts
Earlier this year, NASA started asking employees to take buyouts or retire early. Now, we have an idea of how that's going. In a classic case of trying to lose weight by cutting off your own head, it appears that over 2,500 employees are preparing to depart the space agency. Worse, these are predominately those in the upper rungs of management and technical expertise, people with a huge amount of institutional, engineering, and scientific knowledge. It's a gigantic loss for NASA and for America's ability to stay at the forefront of space.
A total of 2,694 people are looking to abort their mission at the agency, per reporting from Politico. Of that, a staggering 2,145, or 80%, are federal employees in the GS-13 to GS-15 grades of the General Schedule. In other words, four-fifths of those leaving are in the highest three ranks it's possible to have in a federal government agency. At the very highest rank, it's 875 people, or 32% of all those leaving. Again, these are not intentional cuts or layoffs — these are people choosing to take buyouts or retire early. The upper crust is getting out. Not a great sign.
Getting out before the cuts hit
The Trump administration's proposed 2026 budget sends the budget chainsaw to space. It calls for a 24% funding cut for NASA, including slashing staff by 32%, or about 5,000 people. The exit incentives announced earlier this year were clearly intended to help hit that staff reduction goal; this is a favorite move of Elon Musk's at his companies, and he was of course heading up the DOGE effort to gut the federal government for a few months there.
Still, that remains a proposal, not law. In the meantime, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill did manage to sneak in some more funding for NASA, though a little outside the standard trajectory. Instead of coming in through an annual budget, the money becomes available over the course of seven years, per the Orlando Sentinel. That includes $4.1 billion for SLS rockets, which we'll need to get the Artemis mission and its astronauts back to the Moon, and a further $2.6 billion for the Gateway space station that should go in orbit around the Moon. Both of those, it should be said, would be canceled in Trump's proposed budget.
So, which way modern NASA? Is it still committed to going to the Moon, or not? Are the proposed 47% cuts to science funding going to materialize, or not? Nobody knows, and it looks like NASA's most senior people are tired of the uncertainty. One hopes these talented minds will find their way to other opportunities, but some number are probably just going to retire. Our loss.