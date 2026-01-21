I'm Driving The New Honda Prelude Tomorrow, What Do You Want To Know?

There's been a lot of online discourse around the Prelude, to put it mildly, but I'm pretty damn excited. I think the Prelude looks really good, and we already know its hybrid powertrain is great, plus we know all those chassis bits are really great. It might not be the sort of Prelude Honda stans have been hoping for, but I think it's a very appealing package. I mean, who doesn't want 45 mpg from their relatively affordable sports car?

The Prelude only comes in one fully loaded trim, and it seems like all of the cars that Honda has for us to drive are in the bright Boost Blue Pearl color with the white and blue leather interior, which is the color scheme I'd want anyway. So there's not much for you to ask about in that regard. But do you want to know about the design details? How it drives? What it's like as a freeway cruiser? Something super nerdy that I'd never think of? Let me know in the comments below, and I'll do my best to answer them in my review next week (or, if you're lucky, as a direct reply back to your comment).