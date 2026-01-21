I'm Driving The New Honda Prelude Tomorrow, What Do You Want To Know?
I'm currently in lovely Oceanside, California, for a multi-day event Honda has put on so automotive journalists like myself (obviously the best, coolest one) can drive the facelifted Pilot SUV and, more importantly, the new Prelude coupe. I'm driving the Pilot today and getting behind the wheel of the Prelude tomorrow, which means I've got time to ask you what you want to know about it, and you've got time to give me some answers. So, what do you want to know about the new Honda Prelude?
As a refresher, it's a two-door coupe using the powertrain of the Civic hybrid, but with chassis components from the Civic Type R, and unique features like Honda's S+ simulated shift system. The Prelude also has a nicer interior than the Civic, with awesome houndstooth-patterned seats, a back seat that's usable for children, and a pretty big cargo area accessed by a liftback hatch.
There's a lot to talk about
There's been a lot of online discourse around the Prelude, to put it mildly, but I'm pretty damn excited. I think the Prelude looks really good, and we already know its hybrid powertrain is great, plus we know all those chassis bits are really great. It might not be the sort of Prelude Honda stans have been hoping for, but I think it's a very appealing package. I mean, who doesn't want 45 mpg from their relatively affordable sports car?
The Prelude only comes in one fully loaded trim, and it seems like all of the cars that Honda has for us to drive are in the bright Boost Blue Pearl color with the white and blue leather interior, which is the color scheme I'd want anyway. So there's not much for you to ask about in that regard. But do you want to know about the design details? How it drives? What it's like as a freeway cruiser? Something super nerdy that I'd never think of? Let me know in the comments below, and I'll do my best to answer them in my review next week (or, if you're lucky, as a direct reply back to your comment).