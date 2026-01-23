Where Are Rivian EVs Made?

The name Rivian sounds like it's an exotic and foreign luxury brand, like a French chocolatier or an Italian leatherworks, conjuring images of cruising the Riviera, or hiking a ravine in the Alps. In truth, the brand is as American as they come, building electric delivery vans, pickup trucks, and SUVs on U.S. soil. Founded in 2009 by Steve-O lookalike R.J. Scaringe, the company has grown into one of the global leaders in electric vehicle evolution and a driver in American automotive industry growth. Being a tech-forward automaker with a 2000s start date and a brand identity entwined with the splendor of the natural world around us, you might be forgiven for thinking it builds all of its trucks in gorgeous oceanside California city, like Santa Cruz or Ojai. The reality could not be further from the truth.

Midwesterners are good at two things, building stuff and enjoying the great outdoors, and Rivian understood that, basing its manufacturing operations smack in the middle of the dab of Midwest culture. Rivian took a page out of Tesla's handbook, kicking off its mass production by purchasing an existing automobile manufacturing plant and modernizing it to produce EVs, but unlike Tesla it chose a factory with closer proximity to automotive-minded manufacturing staff, engineers, and all number of tier one OEM suppliers. It was from this foundation that the behemoth of Rivian was built, and since 2009 the plant has churned out around 150,000 vehicles. That's well shy of the facility's 100,000 units per year capacity, but the company is in serious growth mode.

Rivian bought the former Diamond Star Motors plant in Normal, Illinois.