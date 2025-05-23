Rivian R2 Prototypes Have Hidden Yetis In Their Camouflage Wraps

These wraps are a lot more whimsical than your typical black and white dazzle camo, with pointillism-esque illustrations of a forest-covered mountain on one car and a cactus-filled desert in the other. Senior director of exterior design Jonathan Szczupak says "we looked to the outdoors — textures, patterns, movement. We wanted to wrap R2 in nature and have it feel alive, dynamic, and a little mysterious. Almost like a children's storybook. Something you'd want to take a second look at and explore deeper." Beyond the yellow yeti appearing in various places on the wraps, Szczupak says there are other easter eggs, as "[the design team likes] to layer in little surprises — shapes, references and nods to Rivian that aren't obvious at first glance. It's a way to reward curiosity."

Even though the design seems finalized, there might be some minimal changes to the R2 between now and the start of production, so putting these wraps on lets Rivian more easily refine small details throughout the process. Szczupak says it's also just a signal to the world that these R2s are testing, and a nod to automotive development tradition. As for whether wraps like this will be sold to the public, Szczupak says never say never: "People have been asking, and we're definitely listening. Right now, it's just for development—but we're always exploring ways to bring more personality into the ownership experience."