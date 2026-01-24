Every Chevy Corvette Generation, Ranked By Horsepower

Fans of many different vehicles from the post-war era debate on which of their American sports cars was the first. Some say it was the 1952 Crosley Hotshot, others may mention the Nash-Healey, and the real nerds may even cite the Woodill Wildfire. It doesn't really matter who was the first, though, because, after 70+ years, only one retains the colloquial title of "America's Sports Car," the Chevy Corvette.

Over those 70-odd years, there have been nearly 2 million Corvettes built with dozens of different engines and body styles over eight distinct generations. So, how on Earth can you pick which one's the best? Here at Jalopnik, we always appreciate the smaller nuances of driving — steering, handling, comfort, noise, and how they all fit together — but today, we throw all of that out the window and judge each Corvette the American way: by horsepower.

However, even then, each generation of Corvette is made up of multiple trims with differing performance. To make this as straightforward as possible, each generation's ranking will be based on its trim with the most power from the factory.