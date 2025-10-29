Why Are Chevy Big Block V8's Called Rat Motors?

To discuss the rat, we must first discuss the mouse. In 1954, Ford squeaked past Chevrolet in sales by a 2% margin (1,165,942 vs. 1,143,561), a reversal of the previous year when Chevy beat Ford by 7%. Part of the reason FoMoCo got a buyer boost was its new Y-block V8 that made 139 horsepower in Fords and 161 hp in Mercuries. Chevy's Blue Flame six in the Corvette was no slouch with its 150 hp, but the future was clear. Make a V8 or get left behind.

And so, in 1955, Chevrolet's small block debuted and shouted, "Here I come to save the day!" Sales flipped and Chevy outsold Ford by 15%. That was also the year when "The Mighty Mouse Playhouse" brought Terrytoons' caped super-mouse to TV sets around the country. He was small, as mice tend to be, but he was basically Superman with large, round ears. At some point in the late '50s, someone might have watched a few episodes of Mighty Mouse beating up evildoers, then gone to the garage to work on a GM small block V8. That person may have thought, "This engine is small and strong, so why not nickname it 'Mighty Mouse?'" And bam, a nickname is born.

So, of course, when GM brought out the big block for even more displacement and power, that engine had to be called "rat" because, as any biology major will tell you, rats look like mice, only larger. Small block V8 equals "mouse," big block equals "rat." It's that simple.

But the "Mighty Mouse" origin is only a theory, though it's the one espoused by Wired and Hagerty, among others. Finding references from the era is tough, but plenty of commenters on articles and forums tell different stories.