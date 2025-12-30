The Lotus Esprit Almost Got The Corvette ZR-1's LT5 V8

The seeds of a potential Lotus Esprit ZR-1 sprouting into the sports car landscape in the early 1990s may seem as plausible as Jack's magical beans seemed to his mother (who tossed them out a window), but there's plenty of reason to think this pairing could have borne fruit. And like Jack taking an axe to that beanstalk, what a giant-killer that Esprit would have made!

At the time the rumors started circulating in 1989, the "King of the Hill" C4 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1's LT5 V8 was making 375 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. The most powerful Lotus Esprit that year was the Turbo SE, which produced 264 hp and 261 pound-feet of torque. It was a step up from the 210 hp and 202 pound-feet the previous-gen Lotus Turbo Esprit, which you can find now for around $35,000. Considering their reliability reputation, you could just set fire to your money instead.

The SE's power numbers may sound middling by today's standards, but with a curb weight of about 2,900 pounds, it would hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and run the quarter in 13.5 at 102 mph. Imagine how those numbers would improve after adding more than 100 hp and 100 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver estimated that the 5.7-liter LT5 DOHC V8 would add 300 pounds, so let's just call it 3,200.

Punching the LT5-powered Esprit's specs into a calculator yields about 8.5 pounds per horsepower. For comparison's sake, a 3.6-liter 964-generation Porsche 911 Turbo had 355 horsepower and a curb weight of around 3,300 pounds, which makes for about 9.3 pounds per horsepower. That Porsche could pull to 60 in four seconds flat and run the quarter in 12.4 at 114 mph. So, performance for the 'Vette-sprit would have been blistering for the time.