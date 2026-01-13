Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Officially Runs The Quarter-Mile Quicker Than The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

With all-wheel drive and 1,250 horsepower on tap, we knew the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X would be quick. Seriously quick, even. At the reveal, Chevrolet said it would run the quarter-mile in less than 9.0 seconds, which would have been seriously impressive, regardless of what the actual time ended up being. But now we know, and as it turns out, the Corvette ZR1X runs the quarter-mile even quicker than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, officially making it the quickest American production car.

Yes, according to Chevrolet, the Corvette ZR1X runs the quarter-mile in 8.675 seconds at 159 mph. That's not on racing gas or special tires, either. Chevrolet says it hit that time on pump gas with its regular Michelin PS4S rubber, and it didn't even have to run an engine tune that would make it illegal in CARB states or fit some special aero kit. The Corvette ZR1X is just that quick. Chevrolet also claims it hit 60 mph in a mere 1.68 seconds on that same run and generated a peak acceleration force of 1.75 g. Not bad, Chevy. Not bad at all.

For comparison, Dodge said the Demon 170 made 1,025 hp and could run the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. Its official 0-60 time was ever so slightly quicker at 1.66 seconds, but it also hit those numbers on E85. Switch to regular pump gas, and it "only" made 900 hp and 810 lb-ft of torque. Plus, in order to hit those times, Dodge went with a skinny set of front tires and a pair of 315/50R-17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials at the rear. Then again, it's also rear-wheel drive.