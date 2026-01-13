Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Officially Runs The Quarter-Mile Quicker Than The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170
With all-wheel drive and 1,250 horsepower on tap, we knew the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X would be quick. Seriously quick, even. At the reveal, Chevrolet said it would run the quarter-mile in less than 9.0 seconds, which would have been seriously impressive, regardless of what the actual time ended up being. But now we know, and as it turns out, the Corvette ZR1X runs the quarter-mile even quicker than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, officially making it the quickest American production car.
Yes, according to Chevrolet, the Corvette ZR1X runs the quarter-mile in 8.675 seconds at 159 mph. That's not on racing gas or special tires, either. Chevrolet says it hit that time on pump gas with its regular Michelin PS4S rubber, and it didn't even have to run an engine tune that would make it illegal in CARB states or fit some special aero kit. The Corvette ZR1X is just that quick. Chevrolet also claims it hit 60 mph in a mere 1.68 seconds on that same run and generated a peak acceleration force of 1.75 g. Not bad, Chevy. Not bad at all.
For comparison, Dodge said the Demon 170 made 1,025 hp and could run the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. Its official 0-60 time was ever so slightly quicker at 1.66 seconds, but it also hit those numbers on E85. Switch to regular pump gas, and it "only" made 900 hp and 810 lb-ft of torque. Plus, in order to hit those times, Dodge went with a skinny set of front tires and a pair of 315/50R-17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials at the rear. Then again, it's also rear-wheel drive.
Quarter-mile in 8.675 seconds
As far as repeatability goes, Chevrolet claims the car that laid down the 8.675-second time also "completed multiple back-to-back quarter-mile runs all under 8.8 seconds." On an unprepped surface, as long as it's equipped with the ZTK Performance Package, the Corvette ZR1X will allegedly still run the quarter-mile in 8.99 seconds and hit 60 mph in 1.89 seconds. So, while owners might not see Chevrolet's exact numbers in real-world conditions, they should still be able to run the quarter-mile in less than 9.0 seconds, while hitting 60 mph in less than 2.0.
Of course, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is no longer in production, but if you have $250,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you could also pick up a Lucid Air Sapphire. It's an electric luxury sedan, not a mid-engine supercar, but it's still good for 1,234 hp and almost made Andy barf. But while you'll be able to bring more passengers along for the ride, it's still ever so slightly slower than the Corvette ZR1X, running the quarter-mile in 8.95 seconds at 158 mph and posting a 0-60 time of 1.89 seconds.
If you want something quicker than the fastest Corvette, you're going to have to look outside America, but you do have options. The $2.2 million Pininfarina Battista officially runs the quarter-mile in 8.55 seconds at 155 mph, while the $2.5 million Rimac Nevera R will do it in 7.90 seconds at 186 mph. So, it isn't the quickest production car in the world, but let's not pretend there's nothing impressive about being the quickest car under $2 million.
Heck, you could spend $4.6 million on a Bugatti Tourbillon that takes 8.80 seconds to run the quarter-mile at 176 mph, making you slower than anyone in the far-cheaper Corvette. Not that someone who can afford a Tourbillon couldn't also buy a Corvette ZR1X.