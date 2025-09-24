What Happened To The First Corvette Ever Made?

Pondering the most recent iteration of Chevrolet's Corvette, the mid-engine C8 (eighth-generation) with near-supercar performance for a relative bargain, the last thing it evokes is a connection to World War II. Yet the war is responsible for the first Corvette, in the sense that soldiers returning from that conflict and subsequent rebuilding efforts were hungry to purchase sporty roadsters like the British and European marques they'd encountered overseas. That's not to mention that the Corvette's namesake is a small, fast warship.

The earliest Corvette, launched in 1953, was a far cry from the V8-powered brute we know and love. It was only available with Chevy's "Blue Flame Six" inline six-cylinder engine, which made 150 horsepower and was coupled to the only transmission available, a Powerglide two-speed automatic. Only one color combo was available: Polo White exterior with a Sportsman Red interior and a black convertible top.

Besides lackluster performance, the inaugural Corvette's quirks were many. For example, there were no exterior door handles, which wasn't that big a deal because it also had no side window glass. Driver and passenger relied on plastic snap-in curtains to keep out the weather. Only 300 Corvettes were manufactured that first year and GM kept the first three off the assembly line for additional testing and improvement. Until recently, serial number 001 was presumed destroyed and lost forever, but that's decidedly not the case.