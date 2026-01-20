5 Signs Your Timing Is Off (And What It Does To Your Engine)

An engine's health depends on several key measures and functions. For example, air and fuel need to be present in the correct quantities, coolant is required to keep the engine operating at a safe temperature, and the timing of its internal components must be spot on. If the timing of an engine goes out the window completely, then catastrophic failure may be on the cards.

Pistons meet valves, and before you know it, that usually smooth-sounding V6 under the hood will sound like an old washing machine with a handful of wrenches in it. In other words, you'll have a big workshop bill on the horizon. The timing of an engine is typically controlled via a belt or chain. The belt/chain links the crankshaft and camshaft, ensuring the engine's valves operate at the correct times during the intake and exhaust strokes. It plays a pretty big role then, and thankfully, it also gives a fair few warning signs when things do start to go bad.

While bad timing can result in engine failure, if your timing is only out a small fraction, it will continue to operate, just not as efficiently as it should. It's at this point that you should act and have the problem addressed, but if you don't know what to look out for, that's easier said than done. So, here are five of the main symptoms to look out for.