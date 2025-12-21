4 Reasons Engine Cylinders Misfire (And What To Do About It)

For an engine to create propulsion, it first needs a few core ingredients. The process begins with fuel being pumped through the car's fuel lines and into the combustion chamber. This is where fuel meets with air, gets mixed together, and becomes ignited via spark plugs. This delicate symphony is repeated in cycles, and it's what allows a piston engine to propel a vehicle.

However, if this balance is thrown off, it usually results in engine cylinder misfires. Numerous reasons can cause cylinder misfires, but most boil down to mechanical problems or issues with the ignition and fuel systems. If an engine starts misfiring,you might notice rough idling, a check engine light, or even higher emissions.

A lack of maintenance and poor driving habits are common mistakes that are destroying your engine. Even if you keep up with everything, there's still no guarantee you won't experience misfires. That is why knowing how to properly spot, diagnose, and resolve engine misfiring is essential. Here are the top four reasons engine cylinders misfire, and what to do about it.