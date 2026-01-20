The Mazda CX-30's Sales Decline Had Nothing To Do With Its Popularity

We're fans of the Mazda CX-30, and not just for its eye-catching turn signals. However, U.S. sales plummeted last year, from 96,515 in 2024 (its best year ever) to just 56,684. The CX-30 received a few updates for the 2025 model year, but it wasn't an unpopular redesign that cratered sales, unlike some other cars. It seems to have been a deliberate choice by Mazda influenced by, you guessed it, tariffs. In a statement to CarBuzz, Mazda said:

The CX-30 is currently built in Mexico, and with ongoing uncertainty around U.S.–Mexico tariff agreements, we made a strategic decision to scale back production of this model.

Donald Trump has been pushing tariffs on Mexican-made cars for a while, at one point even proposing a ridiculous 2,000% tariff. It's no wonder that Mazda saw this coming from the moment Trump got his second term in office, and made plans to scale back production despite the CX-30's popularity. No matter how popular the car was, Mazda wouldn't be able to sell any if tariffs launched prices through the stratosphere.

The 25% tariff that went into effect last March isn't nearly as bad as Trump previously threatened, but it's still quite significant. It's no surprise that CX-30 sales began falling significantly after a strong March, with 8,666 CX-30s sold through the first quarter of the year. April saw only 6,261 sales, with 4,329 in May, and numbers continued to drop ever since. Only 2,749 CX-30s were sold in December 2025, the lowest monthly total since it first went on sale in early 2020.