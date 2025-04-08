From Tesla To Ford, Auto CEOs Are Begging Trump For Tariff Clarity

American automakers are particularly affected by the latest Trump administration tariffs. They're exposed on the parts end, paying more for the bits and pieces they build cars out of, as well as to any retaliatory tariffs that may come out of the rest of the world. The CEOs of those automakers aren't always against tariffs outright, but they'd certainly like to tweak a thing or two if they can — just ask Ford's Jim Farley, who went on Fox News to indirectly speak to President Trump. The Detroit Free Press has the writeup:

Farley appeared Friday evening on "The Ingraham Angle" with host Laura Ingraham — a show Trump is known to watch — to answer a series of questions about Ford's reaction to tariffs a day after the automaker rolled out a campaign offering U.S. car buyers employee pricing on most of its vehicles. In the wide-ranging interview, Farley said Ford is viewing the tariffs as a chance to "gain some business." He also said if the focus of tariffs is on fair trade with foreign rivals, that's good. But he indicated concerns around tariffs on parts.

Farley isn't the only American automaker CEO trying to get Trump's ear on tariffs. Even Trump's long time pal Elon Musk has been doing the dance of making indirect statements that are firmly directed at the White House. From the Washington Post:

In an interview with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini over the weekend, Musk also said he would like to see a "free trade zone" between Europe and the United States: "At the end of the day, I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation." Musk also said that he would like more freedom for people to move between countries in Europe and the United States and work in either "if they wish." "That has certainly been my advice to the president," he said.

Musk has never before been a proponent of open borders, but remember that he has at least a little bit of experience in keeping the quiet part quiet.