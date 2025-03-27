Air Travel Between Canada And U.S. Down More Than 70 Percent

If your town or business depends heavily on international tourism, I have some bad news about at least the next six months and likely much longer — air travel between Canada and the U.S. has collapsed. That may sound like clickbait hyperbole, but it's hard to think of a less dramatic way to word what the data shows. OAG, an aviation analytics firm, just released new data on U.S.-Canadian air travel for April through September, and bookings are down more than 70 percent, the Guardian reports. Even if your livelihood isn't directly tied to tourism, you don't have to be an expert to understand that's bad news.

OAG's analysis compared the April-to-September flights that were already booked between our two countries in March 2024 and March 2025 and found Canada-to-U.S. bookings had dropped between 71 and 76 percent year-over-year. July and August saw the biggest drops, which is especially bad news since those are the most popular travel months. Airlines have already cut capacity, too, removing more than 320,000 seats from flights traveling between our two countries. For some reason, they don't want to operate empty flights or something. Who could have guessed?

Now, it's entirely possible things could change in the next few months, and the U.S. tourism industry will be saved, but it's also possible a casting director could stop me on the street and offer me a role in a big Hollywood movie filming in Atlanta this summer. Possible does not mean likely.