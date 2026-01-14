Honda's Base Station Prototype Makes All Other Trailers Look Prehistoric

Honda has started pushing out more rugged, off-road oriented TrailSport versions of its Pilot, Passport, Ridgeline, and CR-V recently, and now to accompany them, the automaker is unveiling a prototype of a camping trailer called the Honda Base Station. The whole idea of the Base Station is to offer drivers of EVs and small crossovers a flexible, easily towable trailer option with the solidity and build quality of a Honda. Its unique appearance draws inspiration from Honda's upcoming 0 Series vehicles, which sets it apart from any competitors, as they all still look virtually the same as trailers from 30 years ago.

I got a firsthand look at the Base Station Prototype, and though I was not allowed to go inside of it or touch it, I was allowed to take photos and ask Honda representatives to show me its various features. Honda is targeting a curb weight under 1,400 pounds for the Base Station. It will have an expandable lithium battery that's charged by standard solar panels, and modular options like an outdoor cooktop and sink, air conditioning, and a shower. It also has a pop-up roof that offers seven feet of clearance, and sleeping room for a family of four.