Honda Sees A Lot More TrailSport Models In Its Future

I've got some good news and I've got some bad news. That sick-ass Honda Racing Passport Trailsport is indeed just a SEMA build for now. It's a bit too bespoke and extreme for Honda to offer to its customers right away, but that doesn't mean fun things aren't on the horizon. Takizawa told the group that Honda is looking to expand the TrailSport trim further than where it is now. Currently, Honda offers TrailSport versions four models: CR-V, Ridgeline, Passport and Pilot. I'll be real, I'm not sure where it would expand to in the lineup, unless Honda got weird with it and made an HR-V TrailSport or Prologue TrailSport.

In any case, Takizawa wants to make TrailSport the Type R of off-roaders, which I think is a fabulous idea. "With some models, we have the Type R sports series on the road, we want to enhance our off-road — not just the image but the actual off-road capability for those truck models," Takizawa said. He went on to say that the off-road capability is not just about how the cars look, but improving ground clearance and beefing up suspension.

Right now, it's not clear if Honda plans to expand the capabilities of the TrailSport models it already makes or if it will indeed venture into new market segments. "This is our new challenge," Takizawa said. "Electrification is not just our challenge, but we're challenging in this field also."

I'd like to point out that the question about TrailSport was asked by none other than The Drive's very handsome and very midwestern Director of Content and Product, Joel Feder, and he is going to be so freaking annoying if I don't include this shoutout. Mazel tov, buddy.